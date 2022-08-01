Ras Resorts Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore, up 176.05% Y-o-Y
August 01, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ras Resorts and Apart Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore in June 2022 up 176.05% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 down 233.49% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 105.26% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.
Ras Resorts shares closed at 30.00 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)
|Ras Resorts and Apart Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.27
|2.37
|1.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.27
|2.37
|1.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.33
|0.24
|0.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.29
|0.39
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.10
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.76
|1.63
|0.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.12
|0.05
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.16
|0.07
|Interest
|0.15
|0.12
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.28
|0.04
|-0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.28
|0.04
|-0.05
|Tax
|-0.07
|-0.05
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.21
|0.10
|-0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.21
|0.10
|-0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|3.97
|3.97
|3.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|0.24
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|0.24
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|0.24
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|0.24
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited