Ras Resorts Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore, up 176.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore in June 2022 up 176.05% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 down 233.49% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 105.26% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

Ras Resorts shares closed at 30.00 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)