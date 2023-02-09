Ras Resorts Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.38 crore, up 31.05% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ras Resorts and Apart Hotels are:Net Sales at Rs 3.38 crore in December 2022 up 31.05% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 up 568.22% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 11.76% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.
Ras Resorts EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2021.
|Ras Resorts shares closed at 30.95 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.45% returns over the last 6 months and 12.34% over the last 12 months.
|Ras Resorts and Apart Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.38
|2.59
|2.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.38
|2.59
|2.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.20
|0.24
|0.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.22
|0.63
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.69
|2.36
|1.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|-0.35
|0.20
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.05
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|-0.29
|0.22
|Interest
|0.17
|0.17
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.08
|-0.46
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.08
|-0.46
|0.12
|Tax
|-0.36
|0.11
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.44
|-0.57
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.44
|-0.57
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|3.97
|3.97
|3.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.12
|-1.43
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|1.12
|-1.43
|0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.12
|-1.43
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|1.12
|-1.43
|0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited