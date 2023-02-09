Ras Resorts Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.38 crore, up 31.05% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 3.38 2.59 2.58 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3.38 2.59 2.58 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.20 0.24 0.18 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.23 0.22 0.63 Depreciation 0.12 0.12 0.12 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.69 2.36 1.44 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.13 -0.35 0.20 Other Income 0.13 0.05 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.26 -0.29 0.22 Interest 0.17 0.17 0.11 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.08 -0.46 0.12 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.08 -0.46 0.12 Tax -0.36 0.11 0.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.44 -0.57 0.07 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.44 -0.57 0.07 Equity Share Capital 3.97 3.97 3.97 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.12 -1.43 0.17 Diluted EPS 1.12 -1.43 0.17 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.12 -1.43 0.17 Diluted EPS 1.12 -1.43 0.17 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited