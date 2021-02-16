Ras Resorts Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore, down 37.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore in December 2020 down 37.55% from Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 119.75% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020 down 45.24% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2019.

Ras Resorts shares closed at 26.45 on February 04, 2021 (BSE)