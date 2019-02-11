Ras Resorts Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore, up 14.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore in December 2018 up 14.12% from Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 down 35.81% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2018 up 56.52% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2017.

Ras Resorts EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2017.

Ras Resorts shares closed at 46.20 on January 25, 2019 (BSE)