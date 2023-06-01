Rapid Investmen Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 15.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 15.61% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 3553.85% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Rapid Investmen EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.