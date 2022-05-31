Rapid Investmen Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 11.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 11.97% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 103.56% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Rapid Investmen shares closed at 78.50 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)