Rapid Investmen Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 2.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2020 down 2.04% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 up 107.24% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 up 100% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.

Rapid Investmen EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2019.