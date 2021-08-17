Rapid Investmen Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 49.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2021 down 49.44% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 97.63% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Rapid Investmen EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2020.