Rapid Investmen Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 36.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in December 2020 down 36.34% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 697.44% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.