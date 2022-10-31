 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rapicut Carbide Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.59 crore, down 15.67% Y-o-Y

Oct 31, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rapicut Carbides are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.59 crore in September 2022 down 15.67% from Rs. 9.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 down 80.84% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

Rapicut Carbide shares closed at 52.95 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.21% returns over the last 6 months and 33.38% over the last 12 months.

Rapicut Carbides
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.59 8.07 9.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.59 8.07 9.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.33 5.59 6.82
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.38 -0.44 -0.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.19 1.19 1.40
Depreciation 0.15 0.14 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.20 1.24 1.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.66 0.35 -0.36
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.65 0.35 -0.36
Interest 0.05 0.07 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.70 0.28 -0.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.70 0.28 -0.39
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.70 0.28 -0.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.70 0.28 -0.39
Equity Share Capital 5.37 5.37 5.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.30 0.51 -0.72
Diluted EPS -1.30 0.51 -0.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.30 0.51 -0.72
Diluted EPS -1.30 0.51 -0.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Machine Tools #Rapicut Carbide #Rapicut Carbides #Results
first published: Oct 31, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.