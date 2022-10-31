Rapicut Carbide Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.59 crore, down 15.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rapicut Carbides are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.59 crore in September 2022 down 15.67% from Rs. 9.00 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 down 80.84% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.
Rapicut Carbide shares closed at 52.95 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.21% returns over the last 6 months and 33.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|Rapicut Carbides
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.59
|8.07
|9.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.59
|8.07
|9.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.33
|5.59
|6.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.38
|-0.44
|-0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.19
|1.19
|1.40
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.14
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.20
|1.24
|1.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|0.35
|-0.36
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.65
|0.35
|-0.36
|Interest
|0.05
|0.07
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.70
|0.28
|-0.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.70
|0.28
|-0.39
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.70
|0.28
|-0.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.70
|0.28
|-0.39
|Equity Share Capital
|5.37
|5.37
|5.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.30
|0.51
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-1.30
|0.51
|-0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.30
|0.51
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-1.30
|0.51
|-0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited