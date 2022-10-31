Rapicut Carbide Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.59 crore, down 15.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.59 crore in September 2022 down 15.67% from Rs. 9.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 down 80.84% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

Rapicut Carbide shares closed at 52.95 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.21% returns over the last 6 months and 33.38% over the last 12 months.