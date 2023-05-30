Rapicut Carbide Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.70 crore, up 26.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.70 crore in March 2023 up 26.21% from Rs. 12.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 down 194.71% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 down 73.58% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022.

Rapicut Carbide shares closed at 50.02 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.20% returns over the last 6 months and -25.95% over the last 12 months.