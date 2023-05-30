English
    Rapicut Carbide Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.70 crore, up 26.21% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rapicut Carbides are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.70 crore in March 2023 up 26.21% from Rs. 12.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 down 194.71% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 down 73.58% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022.

    Rapicut Carbide shares closed at 50.02 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.20% returns over the last 6 months and -25.95% over the last 12 months.

    Rapicut Carbides
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.708.2112.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.708.2112.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.567.889.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.35-1.76-0.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.251.111.22
    Depreciation0.150.160.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.401.331.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.520.34
    Other Income0.000.000.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.520.37
    Interest0.100.080.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.11-0.590.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.11-0.590.30
    Tax0.23--0.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.34-0.59-0.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.34-0.59-0.11
    Equity Share Capital5.375.375.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.63-1.10-0.21
    Diluted EPS-0.63-1.10-0.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.63-1.10-0.21
    Diluted EPS-0.63-1.10-0.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 11:11 am