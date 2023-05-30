Rapicut Carbide Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.70 crore, up 26.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rapicut Carbides are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.70 crore in March 2023 up 26.21% from Rs. 12.44 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 down 194.71% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 down 73.58% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022.
Rapicut Carbide shares closed at 50.02 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.20% returns over the last 6 months and -25.95% over the last 12 months.
|Rapicut Carbides
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.70
|8.21
|12.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.70
|8.21
|12.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.56
|7.88
|9.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.35
|-1.76
|-0.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.25
|1.11
|1.22
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.16
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.40
|1.33
|1.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.52
|0.34
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.52
|0.37
|Interest
|0.10
|0.08
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.59
|0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|-0.59
|0.30
|Tax
|0.23
|--
|0.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.34
|-0.59
|-0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.34
|-0.59
|-0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|5.37
|5.37
|5.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.63
|-1.10
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|-1.10
|-0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.63
|-1.10
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|-1.10
|-0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited