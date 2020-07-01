Rapicut Carbide Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.40 crore, down 37.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rapicut Carbides are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.40 crore in March 2020 down 37.73% from Rs. 13.49 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2020 down 130.51% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020 down 126.37% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2019.
Rapicut Carbide shares closed at 25.10 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -36.46% returns over the last 6 months and -41.63% over the last 12 months.
|Rapicut Carbides
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.40
|6.70
|13.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.40
|6.70
|13.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.92
|2.63
|9.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.10
|1.92
|0.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.42
|1.21
|1.24
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.22
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.23
|1.09
|1.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|-0.37
|0.69
|Other Income
|0.03
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.45
|-0.37
|0.70
|Interest
|0.08
|0.09
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.53
|-0.46
|0.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.53
|-0.46
|0.62
|Tax
|-0.35
|-0.14
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|-0.32
|0.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|-0.32
|0.59
|Equity Share Capital
|5.37
|5.37
|5.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.59
|0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.59
|0.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.59
|0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.59
|0.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am