Rapicut Carbide Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.40 crore, down 37.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.40 crore in March 2020 down 37.73% from Rs. 13.49 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2020 down 130.51% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020 down 126.37% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2019.

Rapicut Carbide shares closed at 25.10 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -36.46% returns over the last 6 months and -41.63% over the last 12 months.