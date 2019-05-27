Rapicut Carbide Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.49 crore, up 9.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.49 crore in March 2019 up 9.94% from Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2019 down 33.71% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2019 down 37.24% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2018.

Rapicut Carbide EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2018.

Rapicut Carbide shares closed at 45.55 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -14.30% returns over the last 6 months and -29.92% over the last 12 months.