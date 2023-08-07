Rapicut Carbide Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.28 crore, up 52.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.28 crore in June 2023 up 52.14% from Rs. 8.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2023 down 246.31% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 142.86% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

Rapicut Carbide shares closed at 68.40 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.29% returns over the last 6 months and 15.15% over the last 12 months.