    Rapicut Carbide Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.28 crore, up 52.14% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rapicut Carbides are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.28 crore in June 2023 up 52.14% from Rs. 8.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2023 down 246.31% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 142.86% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

    Rapicut Carbide shares closed at 68.40 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.29% returns over the last 6 months and 15.15% over the last 12 months.

    Rapicut Carbides
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.2815.708.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.2815.708.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.559.565.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.563.35-0.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.131.251.19
    Depreciation0.140.150.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.431.401.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.42-0.010.35
    Other Income0.060.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.35-0.010.35
    Interest0.050.100.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.40-0.110.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.40-0.110.28
    Tax0.000.23--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.40-0.340.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.40-0.340.28
    Equity Share Capital5.375.375.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.75-0.630.51
    Diluted EPS-0.75-0.630.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.75-0.630.51
    Diluted EPS-0.75-0.630.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Machine Tools #Rapicut Carbide #Rapicut Carbides #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:22 am

