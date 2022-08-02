Rapicut Carbide Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.07 crore, up 2.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.07 crore in June 2022 up 2.93% from Rs. 7.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 up 202.3% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022 up 712.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Rapicut Carbide EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in June 2021.

Rapicut Carbide shares closed at 56.40 on August 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.22% returns over the last 6 months and 55.37% over the last 12 months.