Rapicut Carbide Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.14 crore, down 9.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.14 crore in June 2019 down 9.5% from Rs. 10.10 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2019 down 71.01% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2019 down 52.89% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2018.

Rapicut Carbide EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.28 in June 2018.

Rapicut Carbide shares closed at 40.00 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -19.03% returns over the last 6 months and -39.12% over the last 12 months.