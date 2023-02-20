Rapicut Carbide Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.21 crore, up 19.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.21 crore in December 2022 up 19.8% from Rs. 6.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 down 108.33% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 260% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.