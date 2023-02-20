 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rapicut Carbide Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.21 crore, up 19.8% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rapicut Carbides are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.21 crore in December 2022 up 19.8% from Rs. 6.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 down 108.33% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 260% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Rapicut Carbides
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.21 7.59 6.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.21 7.59 6.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.88 5.33 6.14
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.76 0.38 -1.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.11 1.19 1.17
Depreciation 0.16 0.15 0.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.33 1.20 1.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.52 -0.66 -0.27
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.52 -0.65 -0.27
Interest 0.08 0.05 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.59 -0.70 -0.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.59 -0.70 -0.28
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.59 -0.70 -0.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.59 -0.70 -0.28
Equity Share Capital 5.37 5.37 5.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.10 -1.30 -0.53
Diluted EPS -1.10 -1.30 -0.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.10 -1.30 -0.53
Diluted EPS -1.10 -1.30 -0.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited