Rapicut Carbide Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.21 crore, up 19.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rapicut Carbides are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.21 crore in December 2022 up 19.8% from Rs. 6.85 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 down 108.33% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 260% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
Rapicut Carbide shares closed at 49.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.50% returns over the last 6 months and -4.39% over the last 12 months.
|
|Rapicut Carbides
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.21
|7.59
|6.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.21
|7.59
|6.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.88
|5.33
|6.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.76
|0.38
|-1.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.11
|1.19
|1.17
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.15
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.33
|1.20
|1.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-0.66
|-0.27
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-0.65
|-0.27
|Interest
|0.08
|0.05
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.59
|-0.70
|-0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.59
|-0.70
|-0.28
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.59
|-0.70
|-0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.59
|-0.70
|-0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|5.37
|5.37
|5.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.10
|-1.30
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-1.10
|-1.30
|-0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.10
|-1.30
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-1.10
|-1.30
|-0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited