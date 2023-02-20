English
    Rapicut Carbide Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.21 crore, up 19.8% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rapicut Carbides are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.21 crore in December 2022 up 19.8% from Rs. 6.85 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 down 108.33% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 260% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    Rapicut Carbide shares closed at 49.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.50% returns over the last 6 months and -4.39% over the last 12 months.

    Rapicut Carbides
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.217.596.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.217.596.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.885.336.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.760.38-1.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.111.191.17
    Depreciation0.160.150.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.331.201.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.52-0.66-0.27
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.52-0.65-0.27
    Interest0.080.050.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.59-0.70-0.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.59-0.70-0.28
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.59-0.70-0.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.59-0.70-0.28
    Equity Share Capital5.375.375.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.10-1.30-0.53
    Diluted EPS-1.10-1.30-0.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.10-1.30-0.53
    Diluted EPS-1.10-1.30-0.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Machine Tools #Rapicut Carbide #Rapicut Carbides #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:22 am