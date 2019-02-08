Rapicut Carbide Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.06 crore, up 7.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.06 crore in December 2018 up 7.87% from Rs. 11.18 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2018 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2018 down 15.92% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2017.

Rapicut Carbide EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.49 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.79 in December 2017.

Rapicut Carbide shares closed at 48.75 on February 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.62% returns over the last 6 months and -31.10% over the last 12 months.