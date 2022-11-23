Ranjit Sec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 8.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 8.6% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 152.63% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 up 500% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Ranjit Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2021.