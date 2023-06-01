Ranjit Sec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 18.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 18.13% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 85.08% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 46.88% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

Ranjit Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2022.