Ranjit Sec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 20.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 20.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 up 165.28% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 up 44.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

Ranjit Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.