Ranjit Sec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 14.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in June 2022 up 14.08% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 71.43% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 up 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Ranjit Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.