Ranjit Sec Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 26.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in June 2021 down 26.3% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 63.79% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 down 60% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

Ranjit Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2020.