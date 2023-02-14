Ranjit Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 91.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 91.91% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 78.24% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Ranjit Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021.