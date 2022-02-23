Ranjit Sec Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 0.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2021 up 0.79% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 up 142.86% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Ranjit Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2020.