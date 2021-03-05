Ranjit Sec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 11.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2020 up 11.89% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 46.15% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Ranjit Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.