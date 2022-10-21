 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rane Madras Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 536.59 crore, up 30.15% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 10:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Madras are:

Net Sales at Rs 536.59 crore in September 2022 up 30.15% from Rs. 412.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.83 crore in September 2022 up 86.67% from Rs. 8.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.75 crore in September 2022 up 40.09% from Rs. 31.23 crore in September 2021.

Rane Madras EPS has increased to Rs. 9.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.64 in September 2021.

Rane Madras shares closed at 366.50 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.76% returns over the last 6 months and -5.49% over the last 12 months.

Rane Madras
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 536.59 499.78 412.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 536.59 499.78 412.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 361.85 321.61 285.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.38 -0.05 -19.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.13 47.52 41.99
Depreciation 15.99 16.37 15.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 92.69 83.91 74.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.31 30.42 15.19
Other Income 0.45 1.20 0.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.76 31.62 16.07
Interest 6.64 4.92 4.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.12 26.70 11.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.12 26.70 11.24
Tax 5.29 6.64 2.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.83 20.06 8.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.83 20.06 8.48
Equity Share Capital 16.27 16.27 15.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.73 12.33 5.64
Diluted EPS 9.73 12.33 5.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.73 12.33 5.64
Diluted EPS 9.73 12.33 5.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:33 pm
