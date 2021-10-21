Rane Madras Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 412.27 crore, up 45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 412.27 crore in September 2021 up 45% from Rs. 284.32 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.48 crore in September 2021 up 32.46% from Rs. 6.40 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.23 crore in September 2021 up 6.73% from Rs. 29.26 crore in September 2020.

Rane Madras EPS has increased to Rs. 5.64 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.10 in September 2020.

Rane Madras shares closed at 387.80 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.90% returns over the last 6 months and 88.99% over the last 12 months.