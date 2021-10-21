MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rane Madras Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 412.27 crore, up 45% Y-o-Y

October 21, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Madras are:

Net Sales at Rs 412.27 crore in September 2021 up 45% from Rs. 284.32 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.48 crore in September 2021 up 32.46% from Rs. 6.40 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.23 crore in September 2021 up 6.73% from Rs. 29.26 crore in September 2020.

Rane Madras EPS has increased to Rs. 5.64 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.10 in September 2020.

Close

Rane Madras shares closed at 387.80 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.90% returns over the last 6 months and 88.99% over the last 12 months.

Rane Madras
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations412.27299.79277.34
Other Operating Income----6.98
Total Income From Operations412.27299.79284.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials285.09202.61175.61
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.36-12.943.17
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost41.9939.6132.09
Depreciation15.1614.5512.73
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses74.2053.7445.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.192.2215.16
Other Income0.886.771.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.078.9916.53
Interest4.834.077.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.244.929.38
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax11.244.929.38
Tax2.761.202.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.483.726.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.483.726.40
Equity Share Capital15.4214.5712.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.642.555.10
Diluted EPS5.522.465.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.642.555.10
Diluted EPS5.522.465.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Rane Madras #Results
first published: Oct 21, 2021 08:44 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.