172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|rane-madras-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-284-32-crore-up-1-51-y-o-y-5996881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rane Madras Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 284.32 crore, up 1.51% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Madras are:

Net Sales at Rs 284.32 crore in September 2020 up 1.51% from Rs. 280.09 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.40 crore in September 2020 up 137.4% from Rs. 2.70 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.26 crore in September 2020 up 21.01% from Rs. 24.18 crore in September 2019.

Rane Madras EPS has increased to Rs. 5.10 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.25 in September 2019.

Rane Madras shares closed at 205.80 on October 21, 2020 (BSE) and has given 7.30% returns over the last 6 months and -24.62% over the last 12 months.

Rane Madras
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations277.3492.65257.77
Other Operating Income6.98--22.32
Total Income From Operations284.3292.65280.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials175.6148.35175.10
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.1713.364.90
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost32.0926.5635.16
Depreciation12.7312.1012.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses45.5820.4743.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.16-28.199.08
Other Income1.383.622.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.53-24.5711.34
Interest7.157.538.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.38-32.102.62
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax9.38-32.102.62
Tax2.98-10.19-0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.40-21.912.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.40-21.912.70
Equity Share Capital12.5512.5511.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.10-17.452.25
Diluted EPS5.10-15.972.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.10-17.452.25
Diluted EPS5.10-15.972.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 09:22 am

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Rane Madras #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.