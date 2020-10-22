Rane Madras Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 284.32 crore, up 1.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 284.32 crore in September 2020 up 1.51% from Rs. 280.09 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.40 crore in September 2020 up 137.4% from Rs. 2.70 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.26 crore in September 2020 up 21.01% from Rs. 24.18 crore in September 2019.

Rane Madras EPS has increased to Rs. 5.10 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.25 in September 2019.

Rane Madras shares closed at 205.80 on October 21, 2020 (BSE) and has given 7.30% returns over the last 6 months and -24.62% over the last 12 months.