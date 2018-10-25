Rane Madras Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 352.86 crore, up 18.99% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 352.86 crore in September 2018 up 18.99% from Rs. 296.55 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.79 crore in September 2018 up 64.23% from Rs. 8.40 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.48 crore in September 2018 up 24.44% from Rs. 32.53 crore in September 2017.

Rane Madras EPS has increased to Rs. 11.88 in September 2018 from Rs. 7.90 in September 2017.

Rane Madras shares closed at 457.45 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -53.57% returns over the last 6 months and -13.76% over the last 12 months.