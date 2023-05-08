English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rane Madras Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 560.82 crore, up 24.11% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Madras are:

    Net Sales at Rs 560.82 crore in March 2023 up 24.11% from Rs. 451.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 195.73 crore in March 2023 down 1272.04% from Rs. 16.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.19 crore in March 2023 up 32.42% from Rs. 47.72 crore in March 2022.

    Rane Madras shares closed at 503.00 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.99% returns over the last 6 months and 48.14% over the last 12 months.

    Rane Madras
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations560.82526.37451.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations560.82526.37451.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials347.82357.82289.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.78-19.717.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.1748.7442.92
    Depreciation22.8517.7916.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.0985.9569.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.1135.7826.24
    Other Income6.2319.935.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.3455.7131.72
    Interest8.437.656.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.9148.0625.10
    Exceptional Items-223.28-2.61--
    P/L Before Tax-191.3745.4525.10
    Tax4.3612.148.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-195.7333.3116.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-195.7333.3116.70
    Equity Share Capital16.2716.2716.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-120.3420.4810.33
    Diluted EPS-120.3420.4810.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-120.3420.4810.33
    Diluted EPS-120.3420.4810.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Rane Madras #Results
    first published: May 8, 2023 09:33 am