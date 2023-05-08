Rane Madras Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 560.82 crore, up 24.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 560.82 crore in March 2023 up 24.11% from Rs. 451.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 195.73 crore in March 2023 down 1272.04% from Rs. 16.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.19 crore in March 2023 up 32.42% from Rs. 47.72 crore in March 2022.

Rane Madras shares closed at 503.00 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.99% returns over the last 6 months and 48.14% over the last 12 months.