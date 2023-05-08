Rane Madras Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 560.82 crore, up 24.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Madras are:
Net Sales at Rs 560.82 crore in March 2023 up 24.11% from Rs. 451.86 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 195.73 crore in March 2023 down 1272.04% from Rs. 16.70 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.19 crore in March 2023 up 32.42% from Rs. 47.72 crore in March 2022.
Rane Madras shares closed at 503.00 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.99% returns over the last 6 months and 48.14% over the last 12 months.
|Rane Madras
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|560.82
|526.37
|451.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|560.82
|526.37
|451.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|347.82
|357.82
|289.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|18.78
|-19.71
|7.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|47.17
|48.74
|42.92
|Depreciation
|22.85
|17.79
|16.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|90.09
|85.95
|69.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.11
|35.78
|26.24
|Other Income
|6.23
|19.93
|5.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.34
|55.71
|31.72
|Interest
|8.43
|7.65
|6.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|31.91
|48.06
|25.10
|Exceptional Items
|-223.28
|-2.61
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-191.37
|45.45
|25.10
|Tax
|4.36
|12.14
|8.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-195.73
|33.31
|16.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-195.73
|33.31
|16.70
|Equity Share Capital
|16.27
|16.27
|16.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-120.34
|20.48
|10.33
|Diluted EPS
|-120.34
|20.48
|10.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-120.34
|20.48
|10.33
|Diluted EPS
|-120.34
|20.48
|10.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited