 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rane Madras Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 451.86 crore, up 19.43% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Madras are:

Net Sales at Rs 451.86 crore in March 2022 up 19.43% from Rs. 378.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.70 crore in March 2022 up 129.48% from Rs. 56.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.72 crore in March 2022 up 86.12% from Rs. 25.64 crore in March 2021.

Rane Madras EPS has increased to Rs. 10.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 38.89 in March 2021.

Rane Madras shares closed at 329.70 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.70% returns over the last 6 months and -13.91% over the last 12 months.

Rane Madras
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 451.86 391.08 378.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 451.86 391.08 378.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 289.99 271.87 255.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.60 -18.47 -12.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.92 42.40 36.22
Depreciation 16.00 15.40 14.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 69.11 67.01 76.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.24 12.87 9.40
Other Income 5.48 2.87 2.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.72 15.74 11.47
Interest 6.62 5.53 3.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.10 10.21 8.43
Exceptional Items -- -- -62.50
P/L Before Tax 25.10 10.21 -54.08
Tax 8.40 2.50 2.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.70 7.71 -56.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.70 7.71 -56.65
Equity Share Capital 16.27 15.42 14.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.33 5.00 -38.89
Diluted EPS 10.33 4.90 -38.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.33 5.00 -38.89
Diluted EPS 10.33 4.90 -38.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Rane Madras #Results
first published: May 23, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.