Rane Madras Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 451.86 crore, up 19.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 451.86 crore in March 2022 up 19.43% from Rs. 378.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.70 crore in March 2022 up 129.48% from Rs. 56.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.72 crore in March 2022 up 86.12% from Rs. 25.64 crore in March 2021.

Rane Madras EPS has increased to Rs. 10.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 38.89 in March 2021.

Rane Madras shares closed at 329.70 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.70% returns over the last 6 months and -13.91% over the last 12 months.