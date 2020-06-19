Rane Madras Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 249.20 crore, down 25.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 249.20 crore in March 2020 down 25.31% from Rs. 333.65 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.10 crore in March 2020 down 479.9% from Rs. 8.98 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.17 crore in March 2020 down 34% from Rs. 36.62 crore in March 2019.

Rane Madras shares closed at 217.30 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.16% returns over the last 6 months and -31.20% over the last 12 months.