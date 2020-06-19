Rane Madras Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 249.20 crore, down 25.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Madras are:
Net Sales at Rs 249.20 crore in March 2020 down 25.31% from Rs. 333.65 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.10 crore in March 2020 down 479.9% from Rs. 8.98 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.17 crore in March 2020 down 34% from Rs. 36.62 crore in March 2019.
Rane Madras shares closed at 217.30 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.16% returns over the last 6 months and -31.20% over the last 12 months.
|Rane Madras
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|249.20
|263.82
|323.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|11.52
|9.78
|Total Income From Operations
|249.20
|275.33
|333.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|164.34
|161.18
|206.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.10
|12.61
|6.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|33.26
|36.16
|34.44
|Depreciation
|13.82
|12.96
|13.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.78
|45.65
|52.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|6.78
|20.59
|Other Income
|10.24
|4.89
|2.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.35
|11.67
|22.76
|Interest
|7.19
|8.22
|7.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.16
|3.45
|15.33
|Exceptional Items
|-37.58
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.42
|3.45
|15.33
|Tax
|-0.32
|-0.28
|6.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-34.10
|3.73
|8.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-34.10
|3.73
|8.98
|Equity Share Capital
|12.55
|11.97
|11.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-28.30
|3.11
|7.50
|Diluted EPS
|-24.86
|3.05
|7.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-28.30
|3.11
|7.50
|Diluted EPS
|-24.86
|3.05
|7.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 09:09 am