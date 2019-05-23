Rane Madras Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 333.65 crore, down 4.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 333.65 crore in March 2019 down 4.12% from Rs. 347.99 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.98 crore in March 2019 down 45.52% from Rs. 16.47 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.62 crore in March 2019 down 18.3% from Rs. 44.82 crore in March 2018.

Rane Madras EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.50 in March 2019 from Rs. 14.19 in March 2018.

Rane Madras shares closed at 370.05 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.90% returns over the last 6 months and -50.88% over the last 12 months.