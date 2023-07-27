Rane Madras Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 530.40 crore, up 6.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 530.40 crore in June 2023 up 6.13% from Rs. 499.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2023 down 85.19% from Rs. 20.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.87 crore in June 2023 up 8.09% from Rs. 47.99 crore in June 2022.

Rane Madras EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.33 in June 2022.

Rane Madras shares closed at 651.35 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 57.43% returns over the last 6 months and 85.04% over the last 12 months.