    Rane Madras Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 530.40 crore, up 6.13% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Madras are:

    Net Sales at Rs 530.40 crore in June 2023 up 6.13% from Rs. 499.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2023 down 85.19% from Rs. 20.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.87 crore in June 2023 up 8.09% from Rs. 47.99 crore in June 2022.

    Rane Madras EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.33 in June 2022.

    Rane Madras shares closed at 651.35 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 57.43% returns over the last 6 months and 85.04% over the last 12 months.

    Rane Madras
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations530.40560.82499.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations530.40560.82499.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials345.47347.82321.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.0118.78-0.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.7947.1747.52
    Depreciation19.1822.8516.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses89.9990.0983.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.9834.1130.42
    Other Income1.716.231.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.6940.3431.62
    Interest9.978.434.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.7231.9126.70
    Exceptional Items-18.75-223.28--
    P/L Before Tax3.97-191.3726.70
    Tax1.004.366.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.97-195.7320.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.97-195.7320.06
    Equity Share Capital16.2716.2716.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.83-120.3412.33
    Diluted EPS1.83-120.3412.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.83-120.3412.33
    Diluted EPS1.83-120.3412.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:33 am

