Rane Madras Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 499.78 crore, up 66.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 499.78 crore in June 2022 up 66.71% from Rs. 299.79 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.06 crore in June 2022 up 439.25% from Rs. 3.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.99 crore in June 2022 up 103.87% from Rs. 23.54 crore in June 2021.

Rane Madras EPS has increased to Rs. 12.33 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.55 in June 2021.

Rane Madras shares closed at 352.00 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.04% returns over the last 6 months and -12.75% over the last 12 months.