Rane Madras Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 499.78 crore, up 66.71% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Madras are:

Net Sales at Rs 499.78 crore in June 2022 up 66.71% from Rs. 299.79 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.06 crore in June 2022 up 439.25% from Rs. 3.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.99 crore in June 2022 up 103.87% from Rs. 23.54 crore in June 2021.

Rane Madras EPS has increased to Rs. 12.33 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.55 in June 2021.

Rane Madras shares closed at 352.00 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.04% returns over the last 6 months and -12.75% over the last 12 months.

Rane Madras
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 499.78 451.86 299.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 499.78 451.86 299.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 321.61 289.99 202.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.05 7.60 -12.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.52 42.92 39.61
Depreciation 16.37 16.00 14.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 83.91 69.11 53.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.42 26.24 2.22
Other Income 1.20 5.48 6.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.62 31.72 8.99
Interest 4.92 6.62 4.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.70 25.10 4.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.70 25.10 4.92
Tax 6.64 8.40 1.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.06 16.70 3.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.06 16.70 3.72
Equity Share Capital 16.27 16.27 14.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.33 10.33 2.55
Diluted EPS 12.33 10.33 2.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.33 10.33 2.55
Diluted EPS 12.33 10.33 2.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:00 pm
