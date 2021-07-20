Rane Madras Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 299.79 crore, up 223.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 299.79 crore in June 2021 up 223.58% from Rs. 92.65 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.72 crore in June 2021 up 116.98% from Rs. 21.91 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.54 crore in June 2021 up 288.77% from Rs. 12.47 crore in June 2020.

Rane Madras EPS has increased to Rs. 2.55 in June 2021 from Rs. 17.45 in June 2020.

Rane Madras shares closed at 416.50 on July 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 61.81% returns over the last 6 months and 96.83% over the last 12 months.