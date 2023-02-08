 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rane Madras Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 526.37 crore, up 34.59% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 05:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Madras are:

Net Sales at Rs 526.37 crore in December 2022 up 34.59% from Rs. 391.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.31 crore in December 2022 up 332.04% from Rs. 7.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.50 crore in December 2022 up 136.03% from Rs. 31.14 crore in December 2021.

Rane Madras
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 526.37 536.59 391.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 526.37 536.59 391.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 357.82 361.85 271.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.71 -10.38 -18.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 48.74 49.13 42.40
Depreciation 17.79 15.99 15.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 85.95 92.69 67.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.78 27.31 12.87
Other Income 19.93 0.45 2.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.71 27.76 15.74
Interest 7.65 6.64 5.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.06 21.12 10.21
Exceptional Items -2.61 -- --
P/L Before Tax 45.45 21.12 10.21
Tax 12.14 5.29 2.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.31 15.83 7.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.31 15.83 7.71
Equity Share Capital 16.27 16.27 15.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.48 9.73 5.00
Diluted EPS 20.48 9.73 4.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.48 9.73 5.00
Diluted EPS 20.48 9.73 4.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited