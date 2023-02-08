Rane Madras Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 526.37 crore, up 34.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 526.37 crore in December 2022 up 34.59% from Rs. 391.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.31 crore in December 2022 up 332.04% from Rs. 7.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.50 crore in December 2022 up 136.03% from Rs. 31.14 crore in December 2021.