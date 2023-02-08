English
    Rane Madras Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 526.37 crore, up 34.59% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 05:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Madras are:

    Net Sales at Rs 526.37 crore in December 2022 up 34.59% from Rs. 391.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.31 crore in December 2022 up 332.04% from Rs. 7.71 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.50 crore in December 2022 up 136.03% from Rs. 31.14 crore in December 2021.

    Rane Madras
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations526.37536.59391.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations526.37536.59391.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials357.82361.85271.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.71-10.38-18.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost48.7449.1342.40
    Depreciation17.7915.9915.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses85.9592.6967.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.7827.3112.87
    Other Income19.930.452.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.7127.7615.74
    Interest7.656.645.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.0621.1210.21
    Exceptional Items-2.61----
    P/L Before Tax45.4521.1210.21
    Tax12.145.292.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.3115.837.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.3115.837.71
    Equity Share Capital16.2716.2715.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.489.735.00
    Diluted EPS20.489.734.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.489.735.00
    Diluted EPS20.489.734.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited