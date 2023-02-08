Rane Madras Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 526.37 crore, up 34.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 526.37 crore in December 2022 up 34.59% from Rs. 391.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.31 crore in December 2022 up 332.04% from Rs. 7.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.50 crore in December 2022 up 136.03% from Rs. 31.14 crore in December 2021.

Rane Madras EPS has increased to Rs. 20.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.00 in December 2021.

Rane Madras shares closed at 405.20 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.10% returns over the last 6 months and 4.92% over the last 12 months.