Rane Madras Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 391.08 crore, down 0.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 391.08 crore in December 2021 down 0.19% from Rs. 391.82 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.71 crore in December 2021 down 64.08% from Rs. 21.47 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.14 crore in December 2021 down 38.7% from Rs. 50.80 crore in December 2020.

Rane Madras EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 17.10 in December 2020.

Rane Madras shares closed at 419.25 on January 21, 2022 (NSE)