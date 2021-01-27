Rane Madras Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 391.82 crore, up 42.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 391.82 crore in December 2020 up 42.31% from Rs. 275.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.47 crore in December 2020 up 475.78% from Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.80 crore in December 2020 up 106.25% from Rs. 24.63 crore in December 2019.

Rane Madras EPS has increased to Rs. 17.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.11 in December 2019.

Rane Madras shares closed at 247.00 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.73% returns over the last 6 months and -16.58% over the last 12 months.