Rane Madras Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 275.33 crore, down 19.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 275.33 crore in December 2019 down 19.85% from Rs. 343.51 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2019 down 66.23% from Rs. 11.04 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.63 crore in December 2019 down 30.8% from Rs. 35.59 crore in December 2018.

Rane Madras EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.11 in December 2019 from Rs. 9.50 in December 2018.

Rane Madras shares closed at 310.80 on January 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.30% returns over the last 6 months and -32.63% over the last 12 months.