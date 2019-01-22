App
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 03:31 PM IST

Rane Madras Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 343.51 crore, up 8.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Madras are:

Net Sales at Rs 343.51 crore in December 2018 up 8.06% from Rs. 317.88 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.04 crore in December 2018 down 22.39% from Rs. 14.22 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.59 crore in December 2018 down 7.56% from Rs. 38.50 crore in December 2017.

Rane Madras EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.50 in December 2018 from Rs. 12.25 in December 2017.

Rane Madras shares closed at 461.35 on January 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.48% returns over the last 6 months and -35.27% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 328.82 345.65 308.93
Other Operating Income 14.69 7.21 8.95
Total Income From Operations 343.51 352.86 317.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 217.01 222.19 204.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.01 -0.69 -13.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.52 38.29 35.34
Depreciation 13.62 13.26 12.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 53.31 55.79 53.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.07 24.02 25.33
Other Income -2.09 3.20 0.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.97 27.22 26.09
Interest 7.36 7.11 6.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.62 20.11 19.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.62 20.11 19.76
Tax 3.58 6.32 5.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.04 13.79 14.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.04 13.79 14.22
Equity Share Capital 11.97 11.61 11.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.50 11.88 12.25
Diluted EPS 9.50 11.52 11.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.50 11.88 12.25
Diluted EPS 9.50 11.52 11.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 22, 2019 03:29 pm

