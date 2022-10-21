Rane Madras Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 600.37 crore, up 30.97% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 600.37 549.27 458.41 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 600.37 549.27 458.41 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 390.88 348.94 303.57 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.56 -1.34 -17.90 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 73.83 71.44 65.42 Depreciation 21.90 21.88 20.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 111.73 101.08 86.77 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.59 7.27 0.53 Other Income 0.27 1.09 1.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.86 8.36 1.57 Interest 6.52 5.00 5.67 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.34 3.36 -4.10 Exceptional Items -- -- 9.14 P/L Before Tax 5.34 3.36 5.04 Tax 5.29 6.64 2.76 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.05 -3.28 2.28 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.05 -3.28 2.28 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.05 -3.28 2.28 Equity Share Capital 16.27 16.27 15.42 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.03 -2.02 1.52 Diluted EPS 0.03 -2.02 1.48 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.03 -2.02 1.52 Diluted EPS 0.03 -2.02 1.48 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited