    Rane Madras Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 600.37 crore, up 30.97% Y-o-Y

    October 21, 2022 / 10:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rane Madras are:

    Net Sales at Rs 600.37 crore in September 2022 up 30.97% from Rs. 458.41 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 97.81% from Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.76 crore in September 2022 up 56.37% from Rs. 21.59 crore in September 2021.

    Rane Madras EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.52 in September 2021.

    Rane Madras shares closed at 366.50 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.76% returns over the last 6 months and -5.49% over the last 12 months.

    Rane Madras
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations600.37549.27458.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations600.37549.27458.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials390.88348.94303.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.56-1.34-17.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost73.8371.4465.42
    Depreciation21.9021.8820.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses111.73101.0886.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.597.270.53
    Other Income0.271.091.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.868.361.57
    Interest6.525.005.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.343.36-4.10
    Exceptional Items----9.14
    P/L Before Tax5.343.365.04
    Tax5.296.642.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.05-3.282.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.05-3.282.28
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.05-3.282.28
    Equity Share Capital16.2716.2715.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.03-2.021.52
    Diluted EPS0.03-2.021.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.03-2.021.52
    Diluted EPS0.03-2.021.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:55 pm
