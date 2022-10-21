Rane Madras Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 600.37 crore, up 30.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 600.37 crore in September 2022 up 30.97% from Rs. 458.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 97.81% from Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.76 crore in September 2022 up 56.37% from Rs. 21.59 crore in September 2021.

Rane Madras EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.52 in September 2021.