Rane Madras Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 600.37 crore, up 30.97% Y-o-Y
October 21, 2022 / 10:04 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rane Madras are:
Net Sales at Rs 600.37 crore in September 2022 up 30.97% from Rs. 458.41 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 97.81% from Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.76 crore in September 2022 up 56.37% from Rs. 21.59 crore in September 2021.
Rane Madras EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.52 in September 2021.
|Rane Madras shares closed at 366.50 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.76% returns over the last 6 months and -5.49% over the last 12 months.
|Rane Madras
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|600.37
|549.27
|458.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|600.37
|549.27
|458.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|390.88
|348.94
|303.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.56
|-1.34
|-17.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|73.83
|71.44
|65.42
|Depreciation
|21.90
|21.88
|20.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|111.73
|101.08
|86.77
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.59
|7.27
|0.53
|Other Income
|0.27
|1.09
|1.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.86
|8.36
|1.57
|Interest
|6.52
|5.00
|5.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.34
|3.36
|-4.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|9.14
|P/L Before Tax
|5.34
|3.36
|5.04
|Tax
|5.29
|6.64
|2.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.05
|-3.28
|2.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.05
|-3.28
|2.28
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.05
|-3.28
|2.28
|Equity Share Capital
|16.27
|16.27
|15.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|-2.02
|1.52
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|-2.02
|1.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|-2.02
|1.52
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|-2.02
|1.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
