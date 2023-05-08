English
    Rane Madras Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 621.56 crore, up 22.98% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rane Madras are:

    Net Sales at Rs 621.56 crore in March 2023 up 22.98% from Rs. 505.43 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.54 crore in March 2023 up 475.59% from Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.03 crore in March 2023 up 101.92% from Rs. 31.71 crore in March 2022.

    Rane Madras EPS has increased to Rs. 5.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.57 in March 2022.

    Rane Madras shares closed at 503.00 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.99% returns over the last 6 months and 48.14% over the last 12 months.

    Rane Madras
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations621.56583.24505.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations621.56583.24505.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials373.94384.22317.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.57-18.866.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost71.0973.2765.74
    Depreciation28.2724.5521.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses102.47101.7589.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.2218.315.55
    Other Income8.5429.474.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.7647.7810.37
    Interest12.809.324.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.9638.465.87
    Exceptional Items-9.05-2.61--
    P/L Before Tax13.9135.855.87
    Tax4.3712.148.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.5423.71-2.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.5423.71-2.54
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.5423.71-2.54
    Equity Share Capital16.2716.2716.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.8714.58-1.57
    Diluted EPS5.8714.58-1.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.8714.58-1.57
    Diluted EPS5.8714.58-1.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Rane Madras #Results
    first published: May 8, 2023 09:44 am