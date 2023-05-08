Rane Madras Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 621.56 crore, up 22.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 621.56 crore in March 2023 up 22.98% from Rs. 505.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.54 crore in March 2023 up 475.59% from Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.03 crore in March 2023 up 101.92% from Rs. 31.71 crore in March 2022.

Rane Madras EPS has increased to Rs. 5.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.57 in March 2022.

Rane Madras shares closed at 503.00 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.99% returns over the last 6 months and 48.14% over the last 12 months.