Rane Madras Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 505.43 crore, up 22.74% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rane Madras are:

Net Sales at Rs 505.43 crore in March 2022 up 22.74% from Rs. 411.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2022 up 82.73% from Rs. 14.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.71 crore in March 2022 up 219.34% from Rs. 9.93 crore in March 2021.

Rane Madras shares closed at 329.70 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.70% returns over the last 6 months and -13.91% over the last 12 months.

Rane Madras
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 505.43 437.79 411.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 505.43 437.79 411.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 317.07 291.54 268.79
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.04 -17.31 -12.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 65.74 68.28 55.52
Depreciation 21.34 20.39 17.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 89.69 83.13 91.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.55 -8.24 -9.17
Other Income 4.82 2.71 1.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.37 -5.53 -8.06
Interest 4.50 5.78 4.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.87 -11.31 -12.12
Exceptional Items -- 9.50 --
P/L Before Tax 5.87 -1.81 -12.12
Tax 8.41 2.50 2.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.54 -4.31 -14.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.54 -4.31 -14.70
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.54 -4.31 -14.70
Equity Share Capital 16.27 15.42 14.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.57 -2.80 -10.10
Diluted EPS -1.57 -2.80 -10.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.57 -2.80 -10.10
Diluted EPS -1.57 -2.80 -10.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

