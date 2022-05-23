Rane Madras Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 505.43 crore, up 22.74% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rane Madras are:
Net Sales at Rs 505.43 crore in March 2022 up 22.74% from Rs. 411.79 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2022 up 82.73% from Rs. 14.70 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.71 crore in March 2022 up 219.34% from Rs. 9.93 crore in March 2021.
Rane Madras shares closed at 329.70 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.70% returns over the last 6 months and -13.91% over the last 12 months.
|Rane Madras
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|505.43
|437.79
|411.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|505.43
|437.79
|411.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|317.07
|291.54
|268.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.04
|-17.31
|-12.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|65.74
|68.28
|55.52
|Depreciation
|21.34
|20.39
|17.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|89.69
|83.13
|91.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.55
|-8.24
|-9.17
|Other Income
|4.82
|2.71
|1.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.37
|-5.53
|-8.06
|Interest
|4.50
|5.78
|4.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.87
|-11.31
|-12.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|9.50
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.87
|-1.81
|-12.12
|Tax
|8.41
|2.50
|2.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.54
|-4.31
|-14.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.54
|-4.31
|-14.70
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.54
|-4.31
|-14.70
|Equity Share Capital
|16.27
|15.42
|14.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.57
|-2.80
|-10.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.57
|-2.80
|-10.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.57
|-2.80
|-10.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.57
|-2.80
|-10.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
