Rane Madras Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 505.43 crore, up 22.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 505.43 crore in March 2022 up 22.74% from Rs. 411.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2022 up 82.73% from Rs. 14.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.71 crore in March 2022 up 219.34% from Rs. 9.93 crore in March 2021.

Rane Madras shares closed at 329.70 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.70% returns over the last 6 months and -13.91% over the last 12 months.